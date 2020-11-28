Coronavirus in NC: State reports record high of 1,840 hospitalizations as cases pass 357,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,840 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 357,958, and 5,219 people have died. 337,501 are molecular positive cases, and 20,457 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 5,224,397 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7.8% of those tests have been positive.

6,426 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 14,378 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 23, there have been 293,555 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 42,933 positive cases and 445 related deaths

Gaston County – 10,109 positive cases and 181 related deaths

Union County – 7,707 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Anson County – 913 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,945 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 6,868 positive cases and 107 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,623 positive cases and 130 related deaths

Iredell County – 5,476 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,242 positive cases and 108 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,395 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 6,774 positive cases and 85 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,602 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Burke County – 3,895 positive cases and 64 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,512 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,634 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Avery County – 926 positive cases and 8 deaths

