Coronavirus in NC: State reports record-high number of daily positive cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
State health officials said 2,885 more cases and 38 additional deaths have been reported since Wednesday. There are now 269,021 confirmed cases and 4,283 related deaths statewide.
Over 231,000 people have recovered and hospitalizations continue to remain steadily high, currently standing at 1,181.
The rate of infection remains high at 6.4%, however, dropped slightly from Wednesday’s report of 6.9%. NCDHHS said cases associated with clusters in religious gatherings have increased since mid-September.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a new executive order preventing evictions for people who cannot pay their rent.
On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris addressed the recent outbreak at a Charlotte church that has left over 140 people infected and at least five people dead. Harris issued an executive order prohibiting the Beatties Ford location of the United House of Prayer for All People from holding in-person events.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 33,988 positive cases and 389 related deaths
- Gaston County – 7,479 positive cases and 121 related deaths
- Union County – 5,940 positive cases and 65 related deaths
- Anson County – 727 positive cases and 10 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,446 positive cases and 63 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 4,931 positive cases and 91 related deaths
- Rowan County – 4,144 positive cases and 119 related deaths
- Iredell County – 3,870 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 3,204 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 2,426 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Catawba County – 4,507 positive cases and 62 related deaths
- Alexander County – 882 positive cases and 10 related deaths
- Burke County – 2,696 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 2,548 positive cases and 19 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,775 positive cases and 38 related deaths
- Avery County – 622 positive cases and 0 deaths
