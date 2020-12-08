Coronavirus in NC: State reports over 4,600 new cases as hospitalizations hit new record; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 2,373 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Tuesday’s hospitalization numbers are the highest the state has seen yet.

Health officials reported a new case record on Sunday of 6,438 COVID cases recorded in a single day.

4,670 cases were reported on Tuesday.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 404,032, and 5,605 people have died. 377,926 are molecular positive cases, and 26,106 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 5,678,794 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 9.7% of those tests have been positive.

5,154 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,785 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported. 441 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are currently available and staffed, and 1,953 are in use.

As of Monday, Dec. 7, there have been 341,041 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

The NCDHHS released the following statement on Saturday from NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen:

“In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome. We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing. This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU. I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus. Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often. We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 47,986 positive cases and 476 related deaths

Gaston County – 11,453 positive cases and 193 related deaths

Union County – 8,867 positive cases and 79 related deaths

Anson County – 1,033 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,279 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 7,945 positive cases and 110 related deaths

Rowan County – 6,458 positive cases and 137 related deaths

Iredell County – 6,488 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,763 positive cases and 114 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,939 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 7,911 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,886 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Burke County – 4,579 positive cases and 68 related deaths

Caldwell County – 4,024 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,986 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Avery County – 1,096 positive cases and 10 deaths

