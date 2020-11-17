Coronavirus in NC: State reports over 3,200 new cases as case count passes 317,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,501 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 3,200 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Saturday marked the highest amount of new cases with 3,885 new cases reported.

“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “I am asking North Carolinians to do what they do best, look out for each other. Wear a mask. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands often. We’ve had more time to learn about this devastating virus and study after study shows that these three simple actions can help keep our family, friends and neighbors from getting sick.”



The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 317,495 and 4,852 people have died. 301,998 are molecular positive cases, and 15,497 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 4,682,064 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8.6% of those tests have been positive.

5,533 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,352 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 16, there have been 276,132 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 38,843 positive cases and 421 related deaths

Gaston County – 9,075 positive cases and 168 related deaths

Union County – 6,906 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Anson County – 826 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,715 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,981 positive cases and 101 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,950 positive cases and 124 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,641 positive cases and 39 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,815 positive cases and 99 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,962 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 5,800 positive cases and 72 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,337 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Burke County – 3,285 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,086 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,307 positive cases and 44 related deaths

Avery County – 802 positive cases and 3 deaths

