Coronavirus in NC: State reports new record-high daily cases, hospitalizations; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina health officials reported another record-shattering day of new cases and hospitalizations with 8,444 new cases and 2,824 patients in the hospital, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 466,104, and 6,125 people have died.

NCDHHS says that 10.5% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 6,231,842 coronavirus tests completed.

4,617 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,293 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

“It is a critical time for our hospital system,” said Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest, “with bed capacity and staffing as our primary concern.”

“I am very worried for our state. Everyone must act right now to protect each other,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Do not wait until it’s you or your loved sick with COVID-19 to wear a mask, wait apart from others and wash your hands often. Do not wait until it’s you or your loved one alone in a hospital bed. Do not wait until you’ve lost a loved one to this pandemic. Take personal responsibility for you, your loved ones and your community now.”

As of Monday, Dec. 14, there have been 365,273 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 54,463 positive cases and 499 related deaths

Gaston County – 13,237 positive cases and 204 related deaths

Union County – 10,401 positive cases and 88 related deaths

Anson County – 1,226 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,738 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 9,371 positive cases and 120 related deaths

Rowan County – 7,593 positive cases and 154 related deaths

Iredell County – 7,845 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Cleveland County – 5,642 positive cases and 131 related deaths

Lincoln County – 4,571 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 9,466 positive cases and 126related deaths

Alexander County – 2,174 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Burke County – 5,356 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Caldwell County – 4,815 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,368 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Avery County – 1,236 positive cases and 15 deaths

