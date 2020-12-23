Coronavirus in NC: State reports more than 3,000 hospitalizations for the second day in a row; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

In North Carolina, about 3,043 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 494,511, and 6,360 people have died. 455,469 are molecular positive cases, and 39,042 are antigen-positive cases.

5,609 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

NCDHHS says that 10.7% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 6,508,956 coronavirus tests completed.

4,972 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,101 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Dec. 21, there have been 403,488 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

The NCDHHS released the following statement from NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen:

“Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming. We are now seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings. Do not wait until it is you or your loved one sick or alone in the hospital or you are facing the loss of a loved one to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often. Act now. Please ask yourself what you can do to help slow the spread of this virus and save lives. I want to remind everyone that our Modified Stay at Home Order goes into effect tonight. This order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 57,755 positive cases and 514 related deaths

Gaston County – 14,056 positive cases and 225 related deaths

Union County – 11,146 positive cases and 93 related deaths

Anson County – 1,350 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,954 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 10,158 positive cases and 128 related deaths

Rowan County – 8,201 positive cases and 160 related deaths

Iredell County – 8,581 positive cases and 69 related deaths

Cleveland County – 6,079 positive cases and 133 related deaths

Lincoln County – 4,881 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 10,197 positive cases and 136 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,393 positive cases and 29 related deaths

Burke County – 5,684 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Caldwell County – 5,254 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,583 positive cases and 68 related deaths

Avery County – 1,281 positive cases and 15 deaths

