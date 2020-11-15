Coronavirus in NC: State reports 3K+ cases for 3rd time in last 5 days

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
3,117 more cases were reported on Sunday making it the third time in the last five days NCDHHS has reported over 3,000 cases. The state had not previously exceeded 3,000. North Carolina reported nearly 4,000 new cases on Saturday alone, which was a new all-time high.
There are now 312,235 confirmed cases statewide. The positive percentage of tests remains high at 7.9%. NCDHHS would like it at 5% or less.
Eight additional deaths were reported on Sunday raising the state tally to 4,806. Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 1,395.
A national record was set on Friday with over 181,000 more daily cases and almost 70,000 patients currently in the hospital. Nearly 11 million people in the U.S. have been infected so far.
Governor Roy Cooper announced last week that the state would remain ‘paused’ in Phase three through at least December 4. Also announced was a reduced capacity allowed for indoor gatherings lowered from 25 to 10. cooper referenced large gatherings with the holidays upcoming as part of their decision in reducing indoor gatherings capacity.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 38,295 positive cases and 417 related deaths
- Gaston County – 8,874 positive cases and 163 related deaths
- Union County – 6,818 positive cases and 67 related deaths
- Anson County – 815 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,682 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 5,864 positive cases and 101 related deaths
- Rowan County – 4,870 positive cases and 123 related deaths
- Iredell County – 4,550 positive cases and 39 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 3,765 positive cases and 95 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 2,916 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Catawba County – 5,613 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Alexander County – 1,280 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Burke County – 3,214 positive cases and 60 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 3,036 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 2,250 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Avery County – 724 positive cases and 2 deaths
