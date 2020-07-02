Coronavirus in NC: State reports 2nd highest day for hospitalizations at 912; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 68,142 as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within a single day, North Carolina reported 1,629 laboratory-confirmed cases, a decrease from 1,843 on Wednesday, June 1.

In North Carolina, a total of 1,391 people have died. About 912 people are currently hospitalized, which is an increase from 901 on Wednesday.

The highest number of hospitalizations in the state was 915 people on June 23, 2020.

COVID-19 OUTBREAK IDENTIFIED AT HICKORY LONG-TERM FACILITY

There have been 971,120 coronavirus tests completed across the state with 24,630 done within the past 24 hours, according to NCDHHS.

As of Monday, June 29, there have been 45,538 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 11,803 positive cases and 150 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,168 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Union County – 1,311 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Anson County – 138 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 411 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,187 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,251 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Iredell County – 817 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 324 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Lincoln County – 268 positive cases and 1 death

Catawba County – 826 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Alexander County – 101 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,057 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Caldwell County – 452 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 583 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 13 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 75 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 54 positive cases and 1 related death

