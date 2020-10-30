Coronavirus in NC: State posts second-highest new daily COVID-19 cases; 49 additional deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

State health officials said 2,809 more cases and 49 additional deaths have been reported since Thursday. There are now 271,830 confirmed cases and 4,332 related deaths statewide.

Nearly 4 million tests have been administered since March.

Over 231,000 people have recovered and hospitalizations continue to remain steadily high, currently standing at 1,196.

The rate of infection remains high at 6.2%, however, dropped slightly from Wednesday’s report of 6.4%. NCDHHS said cases associated with clusters in religious gatherings have increased since mid-September.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a new executive order preventing evictions for people who cannot pay their rent.

There are now 181 COVID-19 cases and six deaths connected to events at the United House of Prayer For All People. At least 10 others have been hospitalized, health officials said.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 34,193 positive cases and 390 related deaths

Gaston County – 7,636 positive cases and 133 related deaths

Union County – 5,987 positive cases and 65 related deaths

Anson County – 728 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,447 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,952 positive cases and 93 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,203 positive cases and 119 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,907 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,247 positive cases and 86 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,458 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 4,600 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Alexander County – 943 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Burke County – 2,720 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,601 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,803 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Avery County – 637 positive cases and 0 deaths

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM