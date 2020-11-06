Coronavirus in NC: State hits new record with more than 2,900 new cases as total passes 288,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

In North Carolina, about 1,161 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:20 a.m. on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The three highest numbers of new cases were recorded on Oct. 30, Thursday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 6 with a record of 2,908 set on Friday.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 288,569, and 4,582 people have died. 275,790 are molecular positive cases, and 12,779 are antigen-positive cases.
There have been 4,264,597 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 6.9% of those tests have been positive.
5,184 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,560 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.
As of Monday, Nov. 2, there have been 246,318 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 35,845 positive cases and 403 related deaths
- Gaston County – 8,183 positive cases and 145 related deaths
- Union County – 6,315 positive cases and 66 related deaths
- Anson County – 755 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,533 positive cases and 74 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 5,281 positive cases and 95 related deaths
- Rowan County – 4,435 positive cases and 121 related deaths
- Iredell County – 4,158 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 3,498 positive cases and 91 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 2,663 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Catawba County – 5,034 positive cases and 63 related deaths
- Alexander County – 1,084 positive cases and 12 related deaths
- Burke County – 2,937 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 2,813 positive cases and 19 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,998 positive cases and 41 related deaths
- Avery County – 687 positive cases and 2 deaths
