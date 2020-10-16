Coronavirus in NC: Record-high number of single-day cases reported for 2nd day in a row

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.
2,684 more cases and 36 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. 2,684 marks the highest daily rise in new cases since the beginning of the pandemic. It is the second day in a row the state has reached a new high.
There are now 241,623 confirmed cases and 3,910 related deaths statewide. Over 206,000 people have recovered.
The rate of infection fell slightly to 6.3%. 1,148 patients are currently hospitalized.
Over 3.5 million tests have been administered.
“We are moving in the wrong direction,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday.
The number of positive COIVD cases is going up and Dr. Cohen says it’s frustrating and especially concerning heading into flu season. Hospitals are strained, but they haven’t reached capacity and PPE supplies are stable.
“Unlike August, our current worsening trends don’t link to any one place or any one age group or any one activity,” she said.
Early voting in Charlotte Mecklenburg began on Thursday and numerous social distancing restrictions have been put in place.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 31,279 positive cases and 374 related deaths
- Gaston County – 6,472 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Union County – 5,526 positive cases and 61 related deaths
- Anson County – 687 positive cases and 8 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,328 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 4,531 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Rowan County – 3,854 positive cases and 110 related deaths
- Iredell County – 3,492 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 2,783 positive cases and 75 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 2,098 positive cases and 16 deaths
- Catawba County – 3,855 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Alexander County – 653 positive cases and 9 death
- Burke County – 2,453 positive cases and 46 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 2,111 positive cases and 19 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,533 positive cases and 36 related deaths
- Avery County – 490 positive cases and 0 deaths