Coronavirus in NC: Record-high number of single-day cases reported for 2nd day in a row

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

2,684 more cases and 36 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. 2,684 marks the highest daily rise in new cases since the beginning of the pandemic. It is the second day in a row the state has reached a new high.

There are now 241,623 confirmed cases and 3,910 related deaths statewide. Over 206,000 people have recovered.

The rate of infection fell slightly to 6.3%. 1,148 patients are currently hospitalized.

Over 3.5 million tests have been administered.

“We are moving in the wrong direction,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday.

The number of positive COIVD cases is going up and Dr. Cohen says it’s frustrating and especially concerning heading into flu season. Hospitals are strained, but they haven’t reached capacity and PPE supplies are stable.

“Unlike August, our current worsening trends don’t link to any one place or any one age group or any one activity,” she said.

Early voting in Charlotte Mecklenburg began on Thursday and numerous social distancing restrictions have been put in place.

