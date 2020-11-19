Coronavirus in NC: State breaks daily record with over 4,200 new cases as hospitalizations increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,538 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

4,296 new cases were reported on Thursday, Nov. 19, a new record.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 325,158 and 4,936 people have died. 308,548 are molecular positive cases, and 16,610 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 4,769,653 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7.9% of those tests have been positive.

5,598 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 14,608 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 16, there have been 276,132 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 39,556 positive cases and 426 related deaths

Gaston County – 9,232 positive cases and 170 related deaths

Union County – 7,063 positive cases and 70 related deaths

Anson County – 841 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,754 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 6,117 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,071 positive cases and 125 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,791 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,881 positive cases and 101 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,049 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 5,968 positive cases and 76 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,373 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Burke County – 3,381 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,142 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,397 positive cases and 45 related deaths

Avery County – 834 positive cases and 3 deaths

Latest headlines from FOX 46