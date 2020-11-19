Coronavirus in NC: State breaks daily record with over 4,200 new cases as hospitalizations increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,538 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
4,296 new cases were reported on Thursday, Nov. 19, a new record.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 325,158 and 4,936 people have died. 308,548 are molecular positive cases, and 16,610 are antigen-positive cases.
There have been 4,769,653 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7.9% of those tests have been positive.
5,598 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 14,608 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.
As of Monday, Nov. 16, there have been 276,132 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 39,556 positive cases and 426 related deaths
- Gaston County – 9,232 positive cases and 170 related deaths
- Union County – 7,063 positive cases and 70 related deaths
- Anson County – 841 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,754 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 6,117 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Rowan County – 5,071 positive cases and 125 related deaths
- Iredell County – 4,791 positive cases and 42 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 3,881 positive cases and 101 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 3,049 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Catawba County – 5,968 positive cases and 76 related deaths
- Alexander County – 1,373 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Burke County – 3,381 positive cases and 61 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 3,142 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 2,397 positive cases and 45 related deaths
- Avery County – 834 positive cases and 3 deaths
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- Man struggling to care for family wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
- Traveling for Thanksgiving? States you need a COVID test before entering
- CDC recommends Americans don’t travel for Thanksgiving
- Coronavirus in NC: State breaks daily record with over 4,200 new cases as hospitalizations increase
- Second stimulus checks: Why you shouldn’t expect a deal before the end of 2020