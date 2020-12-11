Coronavirus in NC: ‘Staggering and alarming’ record-shattering daily cases reported statewide

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus data on Friday.

Statewide, a record-shattering 7,540 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 423,623 confirmed cases statewide. 5,752 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations also remain at a record level with 2,514 patients currently in the hospital.

The infection rate fell to 10.4% after a record-setting 11.7% on Wednesday. NCDHHS says they want to see that number dip below 5.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen released a statement in regards to the high numbers.

“Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming. We are now seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings.

“Do not wait until it is you or your loved one sick or alone in the hospital or you are facing the loss of a loved one to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often. Act now. Please ask yourself what you can do to help slow the spread of the virus and save lives.”

Starting Friday, North Carolina will implement a 10 p.m. curfew, advising North Carolinians to limit travel between then and 6 a.m. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools announced on Tuesday students in grades K-12 will shift back to full remote learning through at least mid-January.

According to NCDHSS Secretary Mandy Cohen, the state does not know an exact number of how many vaccines will be delivered in shipments outside of the roughly 85,000 expected in the initial delivery.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 49,955 positive cases and 481 related deaths

Gaston County – 12,030 positive cases and 193 related deaths

Union County – 9,348 positive cases and 81 related deaths

Anson County – 1,073 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,436 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 8,399 positive cases and 111 related deaths

Rowan County – 6,798 positive cases and 148 related deaths

Iredell County – 6,982 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Cleveland County – 5,093 positive cases and 116 related deaths

Lincoln County – 4,138 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 8,431 positive cases and 105 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,974 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Burke County – 4,899 positive cases and 70 related deaths

Caldwell County – 4,252 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,105 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Avery County – 1,137 positive cases and 11 deaths

