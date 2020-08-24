Coronavirus in NC: Slight rise in hospitalizations; here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

For the second straight day, Hospitalizations remained under 1,000 with 948 patients currently in the hospital. Sunday was the first time the department reported hospitalizations under 900 in nearly two months.

1,283 more cases and four additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 156,396 confirmed cases and 2,535 related deaths statewide.

Nearly 2.1 million tests have been administered so far.

Social distancing restrictions were in effect at Monday’s Republican National Convention in the Queen City. Screenings including temperature checks were conducted on everyone who entered the Charlotte Convention Center.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, along with many other districts throughout the state, begin their second week of classes, some in-person, and others fully remote. CMS has chosen the fully remote option while Iredell and Union counties are doing partial in-person.

UNC Charlotte announced on Sunday that they will begin the fall semester fully remote and won’t begin in-person instruction until at least October 1.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 24,260 positive cases and 274 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,846 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Union County – 3,702 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Anson County – 406 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,381 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,986 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,572 positive cases and 54 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,214 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,488 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,029 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,454 positive cases and 39 related deaths

Alexander County – 369 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,799 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,357 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Wilkes County – 981 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Avery County – 120 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 387 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 184 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.

