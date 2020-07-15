Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 89,000; record highs in daily deaths, hospitalizations reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
A record 1,142 patients are currently in the hospital.
State health officials said 1,782 more cases and 16 related deaths are being reported since Tuesday. There are now 91,266 related cases and 1,568 deaths statewide.
Nearly 1.3 million tests have been administered so far.
Phase 2 social distancing restrictions have been extended for at least another three weeks. That order was set to expire on Friday, July 17.
Forty-five percent of the state’s cases continue to be in people ages 25 to 49, about 41,000.
On Tuesday, Gov. Cooper issued an executive order on school re-openings with a hybrid approach this fall. Schools will be allowed to offer limited in-class instruction as well as a 100 percent online, or remote, option. Parents will have the ultimate choice on what they choose.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 15,950 positive cases and 164 related deaths
- Gaston County – 2,003 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Union County – 1,942 positive cases and 30 related deaths
- Anson County – 218 positive cases and 1 related death
- Stanly County – 597 positive cases and 5 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 1,754 positive cases and 33 related deaths
- Rowan County – 1,578 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Iredell County – 1,195 positive cases and 10 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 558 positive cases and 9 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 473 positive cases and 2 deaths
- Catawba County – 1,327 positive cases and 14 related deaths
- Alexander County – 186 positive cases and 1 death
- Burke County – 1,245 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 685 positive cases and 6 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 640 positive cases and 7 related deaths
- Avery County – 36 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 142 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 67 positive cases and 1 related death
