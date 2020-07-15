Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 89,000; record highs in daily deaths, hospitalizations reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

A record 1,142 patients are currently in the hospital.

State health officials said 1,782 more cases and 16 related deaths are being reported since Tuesday. There are now 91,266 related cases and 1,568 deaths statewide.

Nearly 1.3 million tests have been administered so far.

Phase 2 social distancing restrictions have been extended for at least another three weeks. That order was set to expire on Friday, July 17.

Forty-five percent of the state’s cases continue to be in people ages 25 to 49, about 41,000.

On Tuesday, Gov. Cooper issued an executive order on school re-openings with a hybrid approach this fall. Schools will be allowed to offer limited in-class instruction as well as a 100 percent online, or remote, option. Parents will have the ultimate choice on what they choose.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 15,950 positive cases and 164 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,003 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Union County – 1,942 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Anson County – 218 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 597 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,754 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,578 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,195 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Cleveland County – 558 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Lincoln County – 473 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,327 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Alexander County – 186 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,245 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Caldwell County – 685 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Wilkes County – 640 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 36 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 142 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 67 positive cases and 1 related death

