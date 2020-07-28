Coronavirus in NC: Number of hospitalization hits new record at more than 1,200; Number of cases passes 116,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

A record 1,244 patients are currently in the hospital. NCDHHS said 1,749 more cases and 30 additional deaths have been reported since Monday.

There are now 116,087 total cases and 1,820 related deaths statewide. More than 92,000 patients have recovered from the virus.

More than 1.6 million tests have been administered so far.

Governor Cooper and state health leaders are set to provide a COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. on FOX 46.

On Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence will visit North Carolina. Pence will be in the Raleigh area and visit Thales Academy and discuss the re-opening of schools.

Mecklenburg County reported Tuesday that approximately 3 out of 4 cases are within people ages 20 to 59 and about 1 in 20 cases go to the hospital. The county says all deaths, other than three people, occurred in adults with underlying health conditions.

President Trump was in Raleigh on Monday to tour a biotech lab that is helping to try and find a vaccine for the Virus.

Phase 2 is set to expire in North Carolina on Friday, August 7.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 19,707 positive cases and 189 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,777 positive cases and 40 related deaths

Union County – 2,572 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Anson County – 292 positive cases and 2 related death

Stanly County – 802 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,212 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,891 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,546 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Cleveland County – 892 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Lincoln County – 678 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,773 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Alexander County – 258 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,460 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,010 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Wilkes County – 706 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Avery County – 72 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 216 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 96 positive cases and 1 related death

