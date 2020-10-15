Coronavirus in NC: Record-high number of new daily cases reported Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

2,532 more cases and 18 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. 2,532 marks the highest daily rise in new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are now 238,939 confirmed cases and 3,874 related deaths statewide. Over 206,000 people have recovered.

The rate of infection slightly fell to 6.5%. 1,140 patients are currently hospitalized.

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Early voting in Charlotte Mecklenburg began on Thursday and numerous social distancing restrictions have been put in place.

On Tuesday State Health Secretary Mandy Cohen provided a COVID-19 update and was joined by members of the restaurant industry to try to encourage businesses to continue to follow social distancing and capacity restrictions. Multiple restaurants in the Charlotte area including Ciros, Zeppelin, and Carpe Diem have closed permanently or indefinitely, citing the pandemic.

NCDHHS releases new cluster data Tuesday. Covenant Day School, a childcare facility in Mecklenburg, has 7 cases including 4 children who have tested positive.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 31,074 positive cases and 373 related deaths

Gaston County – 6,334 positive cases and 100 related deaths

Union County – 5,487 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Anson County – 680 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,312 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,500 positive cases and 82 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,828 positive cases and 109 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,466 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,753 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,069 positive cases and 16 deaths

Catawba County – 3,760 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Alexander County – 636 positive cases and 9 death

Burke County – 2,428 positive cases and 45 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,077 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,511 positive cases and 36 related deaths

Avery County – 481 positive cases and 0 deaths

