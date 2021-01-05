Coronavirus in NC: Record COVID hospitalizations pass 3,700, over 5,000 new cases reported; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 3,781 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported new records for COVID-19 key metrics for Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, 2021.

On Jan. 1, 2021, North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 9,527 new cases reported, exceeding the state’s previous highest day set on Dec. 18, 2020, by more than 1,000. Cases remained high Saturday, Jan. 2, with 9,356 new cases reported.

5,285 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 575,396, and 6,996 people have died. 525,813 are molecular positive cases, and 49,583 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 16.2% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 7,150,588 coronavirus tests completed.

4,909 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,103 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Jan. 4, there have been 487,090 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon, however, as of Jan. 1, NCDHHS has not updated its information on recovered patients since Dec. 21).

North Carolina’s partial stay-at-home order is set to expire on Friday.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 2,839 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Anson County – 1,519 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Avery County – 1,389 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Burke County – 6,554 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 12,042 positive cases and 152 related deaths

Caldwell County – 6,318 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Catawba County – 11,853 positive cases and 167 related deaths

Cleveland County – 7,214 positive cases and 145 related deaths

Gaston County – 16,651 positive cases and 249 related deaths

Iredell County – 10,087 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Lincoln County – 5,084 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 66,419 positive cases and 579 related deaths

Rowan County – 9,852 positive cases and 174 related deaths

Stanly County – 4,647 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Union County – 13,554 positive cases and 103 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,193 positive cases and 75 related deaths

