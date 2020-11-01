Coronavirus in NC: Record 6th straight day daily cases surpass 2K+

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

The state is reporting a record sixth straight day of over 2,000 new cases, with 2,057 new ones on Sunday. There are now 276,692 confirmed cases and 4,383 related deaths.

Hospitalizations have remained slightly over 1,000 since October 3rd and the rate of infection has not been under 6% since the middle of October.

A socially distant Halloween was held this year as many families have had to tweak activities based on safety guidance given from both local and state health officials.

On Monday Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will partially return to the classroom for in-person instruction. CMS will first allow pre-K through 5 to return to the classroom for two days per week.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 34,668 positive cases and 393 related deaths

Gaston County – 7,863 positive cases and 135 related deaths

Union County – 6,073 positive cases and 65 related deaths

Anson County – 737 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,468 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,063 positive cases and 93 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,274 positive cases and 119 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,967 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,344 positive cases and 86 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,546 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 4,701 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Alexander County – 975 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Burke County – 2,798 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,685 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,869 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Avery County – 647 positive cases and 1 deaths

