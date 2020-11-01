Coronavirus in NC: Record 6th straight day daily cases surpass 2K+

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
The state is reporting a record sixth straight day of over 2,000 new cases, with 2,057 new ones on Sunday. There are now 276,692 confirmed cases and 4,383 related deaths.
Hospitalizations have remained slightly over 1,000 since October 3rd and the rate of infection has not been under 6% since the middle of October.
A socially distant Halloween was held this year as many families have had to tweak activities based on safety guidance given from both local and state health officials.
On Monday Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will partially return to the classroom for in-person instruction. CMS will first allow pre-K through 5 to return to the classroom for two days per week.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 34,668 positive cases and 393 related deaths
- Gaston County – 7,863 positive cases and 135 related deaths
- Union County – 6,073 positive cases and 65 related deaths
- Anson County – 737 positive cases and 11 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,468 positive cases and 73 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 5,063 positive cases and 93 related deaths
- Rowan County – 4,274 positive cases and 119 related deaths
- Iredell County – 3,967 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 3,344 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 2,546 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Catawba County – 4,701 positive cases and 62 related deaths
- Alexander County – 975 positive cases and 10 related deaths
- Burke County – 2,798 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 2,685 positive cases and 19 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,869 positive cases and 38 related deaths
- Avery County – 647 positive cases and 1 deaths
