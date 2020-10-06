Coronavirus in NC: Rate of infection on the rise; hospitalizations surpass 1,000

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

NCDHHS said 1,504 more cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday. There are now 221,258 total confirmed cases and 3,670 related deaths statewide.

The positive test percentage rose to 7.9 percent. NCDHHS said 1,013 patients remain in the hospital. The state surpassed 3.2 million tests administered.

Meanwhile, the latest recovery numbers were released Monday afternoon. 192,644 patients have so far recovered.

State Senator Thom Tillis said on Tuesday that he is free of coronavirus symptoms after taking part in last week’s Supreme Court nominee ceremony at the White House, which is now being considered a super-spreader event where multiple people including President Trump have since tested positive.

Gov. Roy Cooper and state leaders are set to provide a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Last week the state entered Phase 3 on easing social distancing restrictions. The Carolina Panthers welcomed a little over 5,000 fans to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, as Phase 3 now allows large outdoor venues that have a capacity of more than 10,000 to allow limited capacity.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 29,701 positive cases and 363 related deaths

Gaston County – 5,660 positive cases and 89 related deaths

Union County – 5,141 positive cases and 59 related deaths

Anson County – 653 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,128 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,232 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,622 positive cases and 104 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,228positive cases and 33 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,467 positive cases and 72 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,828 positive cases and 15 deaths

Catawba County – 3,433 positive cases and 55 related deaths

Alexander County – 559 positive cases and 8 death

Burke County – 2,253 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,838 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,336 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Avery County – 431 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 1,089 positive cases and 2 death

Ashe County – 294 positive cases and 1 related death

