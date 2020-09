Coronavirus in NC: Rate of infection continues to drop

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest coronavirus data on Sunday.

1,196 more cases and five additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 184,936 related cases and 3,052 confirmed deaths statewide. The rate of infection is 4.9. 831 patients are currently in the hospital.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 26,868 positive cases and 331 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,546 positive cases and 70 related deaths

Union County – 4,345 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Anson County – 508 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,713 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,588 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,041 positive cases and 79 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,549 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,830 positive cases and 53 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,355 positive cases and 13 deaths

Catawba County – 2,825 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Alexander County – 472 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,962 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,519 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,102 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Avery County – 288 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 514 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 240 positive cases and 1 related death

