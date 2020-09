Coronavirus in NC: Positive test percentage falls to 4.6

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

The rate of infection has fallen to 4.6 %, the lowest its been since at least early August. State Health Secretary Mandy Cohen has said she wants to see the number fall below 5 percent in order to safely reopen the state and ease social distancing restrictions.

1,333 more cases and 1 additional death have been reported since yesterday. There are now 193,581 confirmed cases and 3,243 related deaths statewide.

Last week North Carolina announced public schools grades K-5 can return to option A, which allows for in-person instruction.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 27,531 positive cases and 339 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,840 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Union County – 4,567 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Anson County – 552 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,801 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,761 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,178 positive cases and 87 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,670 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,2022 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,457 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 2,972 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Alexander County – 485 positive cases and 5 death

Burke County – 2,025 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,560 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,157 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Avery County – 324 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 589 positive cases and 1 death

Ashe County – 248 positive cases and 1 related death

