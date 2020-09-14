Coronavirus in NC: Total number of cases passes 185,000; 845 new cases reported Monday; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
Only 845 more cases and eight additional deaths are being reported since Sunday. There are now 185,781 confirmed cases and 3,060 related deaths statewide.
NCDHHS said 895 people are currently in the hospital, up by 78 patients since Sunday.
State health officials will report the latest recovery statistics later Monday afternoon and the latest outbreak data at nursing homes and child care facilities on Tuesday.
More than 2.6 million tests have been administered since the pandemic struck.
Small businesses have been offered help by Mecklenburg County in light of the pandemic. Once applying for assistance, the funds can be used to cover lease payments and payroll shortages.
State officials urged residents on Monday to make sure they go and get vaccinated for the flu. “This year, with COVID-19 still spreading in our communities, it’s critically important to get your flu vaccine,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Flu can be a serious, sometimes deadly, disease. It is important to get vaccinated against the flu to keep you and your family healthy.”
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 26,931 positive cases and 334 related deaths
- Gaston County – 4,568 positive cases and 70 related deaths
- Union County – 4,385 positive cases and 56 related deaths
- Anson County – 510 positive cases and 3 related deaths
- Stanly County – 1,720 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 3,604 positive cases and 58 related deaths
- Rowan County – 3,054 positive cases and 79 related deaths
- Iredell County – 2,558 positive cases and 25 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 1,844 positive cases and 54 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 1,360 positive cases and 14 deaths
- Catawba County – 2,842 positive cases and 48 related deaths
- Alexander County – 473 positive cases and 3 death
- Burke County – 1,967 positive cases and 33 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,522 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,117 positive cases and 28 related deaths
- Avery County – 306 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 531 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 241 positive cases and 1 related death
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE:
- West Nile virus case reported in Rock Hill; mosquito spraying planned Tuesday
- Investigation underway after 1 found dead in Pineville
- Trump visits California, Biden talks climate change as wildfires take campaign focus
- 87-year-old missing woman with cognitive impairment may be headed to Myrtle Beach from NC
- Repairs continue after new data shows Huntersville pipeline leaked 4 times more than estimated