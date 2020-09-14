Coronavirus in NC: Total number of cases passes 185,000; 845 new cases reported Monday; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Only 845 more cases and eight additional deaths are being reported since Sunday. There are now 185,781 confirmed cases and 3,060 related deaths statewide.

NCDHHS said 895 people are currently in the hospital, up by 78 patients since Sunday.

State health officials will report the latest recovery statistics later Monday afternoon and the latest outbreak data at nursing homes and child care facilities on Tuesday.

More than 2.6 million tests have been administered since the pandemic struck.

Small businesses have been offered help by Mecklenburg County in light of the pandemic. Once applying for assistance, the funds can be used to cover lease payments and payroll shortages.

State officials urged residents on Monday to make sure they go and get vaccinated for the flu. “This year, with COVID-19 still spreading in our communities, it’s critically important to get your flu vaccine,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Flu can be a serious, sometimes deadly, disease. It is important to get vaccinated against the flu to keep you and your family healthy.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 26,931 positive cases and 334 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,568 positive cases and 70 related deaths

Union County – 4,385 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Anson County – 510 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,720 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,604 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,054 positive cases and 79 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,558 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,844 positive cases and 54 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,360 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 2,842 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Alexander County – 473 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,967 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,522 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,117 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Avery County – 306 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 531 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 241 positive cases and 1 related death

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: