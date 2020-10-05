Coronavirus in NC: Technical issues lead to lower coronavirus numbers Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – According to the NCDHHS, technical issues prevented some laboratory data files from being processed in the NC COVID reporting system.

As a result, cases and test data are lower for Sunday, October 4 than they would have been had all data been processed.

Numbers reported on Monday will be higher as it will incorporate cases that were intended to be submitted on Sunday. NCDHHS is working to resolve the issue.

Due to the technical issues, only 610 new COVID-19 cases were reported in NC on Sunday.

NCDHHS said 2,258 more cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday. There are now 219,754 total confirmed cases and 3,637 related deaths statewide.

The positive test percentage rose to 6.4 percent. NCDHHS said 971 patients remain in the hospital. The state surpassed 3.1 million tests administered.

North Carolina officially moved into Phase 3 of reopening last Friday.

Phase 3 changes include:

A face covering is mandatory for everybody over the age of 5. As the head of the CDC said, a mask is the best tool we have against this virus.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols as we previewed last week.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less. Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.

The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.

On Monday, September 28, NCDHHS released the latest recovery numbers. They said at least 184,422 patients have recovered.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 29,593 positive cases and 362 related deaths

Gaston County – 5,588 positive cases and 89 related deaths

Union County – 5,105 positive cases and 59 related deaths

Anson County – 647 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,117 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,216 positive cases and 76 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,602 positive cases and 103 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,208 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,446 positive cases and 68 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,811 positive cases and 15 deaths

Catawba County – 3,399 positive cases and 53 related deaths

Alexander County – 557 positive cases and 8 death

Burke County – 2,242 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,818 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,331 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Avery County – 420 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 1,041 positive cases and 2 death

Ashe County – 294 positive cases and 1 related death

