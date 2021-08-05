Coronavirus in NC: Over 4k new cases reported Thursday, highest since February, amid COVID-19 surge

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 4,331 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, the highest amount of new daily cases since February 11, according to N.C. Department of Health and Humans Services data.

The data is the latest high in a recent trend of rising case numbers, dating back to June 26 to when just 55 new cases were reported.

Hospitalizations have also climbed to 1,651, far higher than the 388 reported just one month earlier on July 4. 407 adults were in the ICU as of Thursday’s report.

The state’s positivity rate currently stands at 10.4%.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper continued his message Wednesday for people to get vaccinated against the virus.

“We need to continue to do everything to get more people vaccinated. You’re making the decision not to be vaccinated but what you are doing is putting everybody else at risk,” Cooper said.

To encourage more vaccinations, North Carolina began offering $100 cash cards this week at select locations for residents getting their first dose of the COVID-19 shot.

“Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The Delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated. We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots— don’t wait until it’s too late.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: