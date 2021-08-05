Coronavirus in NC: Over 4k new cases reported Thursday, highest since February, amid COVID-19 surge

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 4,331 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, the highest amount of new daily cases since February 11, according to N.C. Department of Health and Humans Services data.
The data is the latest high in a recent trend of rising case numbers, dating back to June 26 to when just 55 new cases were reported.
Hospitalizations have also climbed to 1,651, far higher than the 388 reported just one month earlier on July 4. 407 adults were in the ICU as of Thursday’s report.
The state’s positivity rate currently stands at 10.4%.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper continued his message Wednesday for people to get vaccinated against the virus.
“We need to continue to do everything to get more people vaccinated. You’re making the decision not to be vaccinated but what you are doing is putting everybody else at risk,” Cooper said.
To encourage more vaccinations, North Carolina began offering $100 cash cards this week at select locations for residents getting their first dose of the COVID-19 shot.
“Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The Delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated. We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots— don’t wait until it’s too late.”
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,634 positive cases and 85 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,731 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,198 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Burke County – 10,624 positive cases and 164 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 23,695 positive cases and 270 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,812 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Catawba County – 20,612 positive cases and 311 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 12,405 positive cases and 231 related deaths
- Gaston County – 28,322 positive cases and 447 related deaths
- Iredell County – 20,165 positive cases and 237 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 10,817 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 121,457 positive cases and 995 related deaths
- Rowan County – 18,057 positive cases and 318 related deaths
- Stanly County – 8,305 positive cases and 138 related deaths
- Union County – 26,287 positive cases and 229 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 7,342 positive cases and 117 related deaths