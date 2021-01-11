Coronavirus in NC: Over 3,800 people in hospital, more than 5,900 new cases reported; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 3,843 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Jan. 9, 2021, North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 11,581 new cases reported, exceeding the state’s previous highest day, 10,398, set on Jan. 7.

5,936 cases were reported on Monday.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 629,124, and 7,578 people have died. 571,758 are molecular positive cases, and 57,366 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 13.9% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 7,611,324 coronavirus tests completed.

5,200 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,684 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Jan. 4, there have been 487,090 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people, keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”

Governor Roy Cooper took the oath of office on Saturday for his second term and vowed to make the fight against the pandemic and economic recovery his top priority.

“As we enter 2021, we carry the imprint of our people’s frustration and loss as well as our determination and resilience. I hold close the memories of the suffering and the heroic North Carolinians. This new year and this new term as Governor is more than just turning the page of a calendar. The lessons we’ve all learned must usher in a new era.”

While data continues to rise, nursing home facilities have been a focal point since the outset. White Oak Manor, a southeast Charlotte nursing home, has reported a troubling 103 residents and 48 staff members who have the virus. Six deaths have also been reported and the facility is currently listed as ‘outbreak’ status. Despite the high numbers, Mecklenburg County Public Health says they have no knowledge of any violations at this facility.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 3,071 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Anson County – 1,645 positive cases and 36 related deaths

Avery County – 1,555 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Burke County – 7,042 positive cases and 85 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 13,273 positive cases and 164 related deaths

Caldwell County – 6,866 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Catawba County – 12,937 positive cases and 196 related deaths

Cleveland County – 7,969 positive cases and 156 related deaths

Gaston County – 18,228 positive cases and 265 related deaths

Iredell County – 11,132 positive cases and 110 related deaths

Lincoln County – 6,439 positive cases and 40 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 72,177 positive cases and 618 related deaths

Rowan County – 10,731 positive cases and 189 related deaths

Stanly County – 5,078 positive cases and 92 related deaths

Union County – 15,016 positive cases and 116 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,532 positive cases and 80 related deaths

