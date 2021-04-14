Coronavirus in NC: Over 2k new cases reported Wednesday; infection rate stands at 7.6%

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

2,359 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 938,784.

1,045 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 7.6%. 12,325 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.

As of Monday, April 12, 900,174 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

CMS returned to in-person learning for four days a week this week. Also this week the FDA and CDC announced a recommendation to temporarily shelve the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further testing due to a rare blood clot that is being reported in some patients.

Mecklenburg County, NCDHHS, Atrium, and Novant all followed suit and pause distribution of the J&J vaccine.

All adults in North Carolina ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: