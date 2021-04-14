Coronavirus in NC: Over 2k new cases reported Wednesday; infection rate stands at 7.6%

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
2,359 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 938,784.
1,045 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 7.6%. 12,325 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.
As of Monday, April 12, 900,174 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.
CMS returned to in-person learning for four days a week this week. Also this week the FDA and CDC announced a recommendation to temporarily shelve the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further testing due to a rare blood clot that is being reported in some patients.
Mecklenburg County, NCDHHS, Atrium, and Novant all followed suit and pause distribution of the J&J vaccine.
All adults in North Carolina ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,255 positive cases and 83 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,462 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,039 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,695 positive cases and 148 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 20,569 positive cases and 247 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,086 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,516 positive cases and 295 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 11,049 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Gaston County – 25,450 positive cases and 408 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,840 positive cases and 205 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,539 positive cases and 80 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 106,108 positive cases and 921 related deaths
- Rowan County – 16,080 positive cases and 299 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,470 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 23,073 positive cases and 211 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,422 positive cases and 108 related deaths