Coronavirus in NC: Over 2k new cases reported Friday; hospitalizations remain below 1k

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

2,154 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 905,528. 12,028 total deaths have been reported.

Hospitalizations dropped to 933, however, remaining under 1,000 for the ninth straight day. The ‘daily percent positive’ rate remained steady around 4.3 percent.

As of March 21, 2021, at least 864,755 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s new executive order loosening COVID-19 restrictions at businesses and entertainment venues goes into effect late on Friday afternoon.

Cooper signed the executive order earlier this week and it goes into effect at 5 p.m. today. One of the biggest impacts will be an increase in the maximum occupancy at some businesses.

“Strong safety protocols, including the mask mandate, will remain in place. It will be as important as ever to stay socially distant and use good judgment,” Cooper said Tuesday.

Museums, aquariums, retail businesses and shops, and barbers/salons/personal care shops can open at 100 percent capacity. Restaurants, breweries and wineries, amusement parks, and gyms and pools can open at 75 percent capacity.

Bars, sports arena, and other live performance venues can open at 50 percent capacity.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: