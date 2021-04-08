Coronavirus in NC: Over 2k additional cases reported Thursday; just over 1k hospitalized

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
2,087 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 926,897.
1,004 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 5.1%. 12,224 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.
As of Monday, April 5, 887,724 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.
Researchers at Duke say the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is effective against two variants of the virus. It is now said to provide protection against the fast-spreading California mutations.
Scientists also tested the Novavax vaccine. It has also shown to works against the variants too but is not approved for the public yet.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was not tested. However, it uses the same technology as the Moderna vaccine so researchers believe it’s just as effective.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,208 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,446 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,015 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,630 positive cases and 147 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 20,150 positive cases and 247 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,021 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,390 positive cases and 295 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,968 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Gaston County – 25,130 positive cases and 402 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,644 positive cases and 203 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,394 positive cases and 80 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 104,510 positive cases and 916 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,895 positive cases and 299 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,377 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 22,703 positive cases and 211 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,363 positive cases and 107 related deaths