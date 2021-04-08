Coronavirus in NC: Over 2k additional cases reported Thursday; just over 1k hospitalized

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

2,087 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 926,897.

1,004 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 5.1%. 12,224 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.

As of Monday, April 5, 887,724 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

Researchers at Duke say the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is effective against two variants of the virus. It is now said to provide protection against the fast-spreading California mutations.

Scientists also tested the Novavax vaccine. It has also shown to works against the variants too but is not approved for the public yet.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was not tested. However, it uses the same technology as the Moderna vaccine so researchers believe it’s just as effective.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: