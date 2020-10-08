Coronavirus in NC: Over 2,400 new cases reported Thursday; hospitalizations remain over 1k

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
2,428 more cases and 29 additional death are being reported since Wednesday. There are now 225,397 confirmed cases and 3,722 related deaths statewide. Over 192,000 have recovered.
Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 and the infection rate dropped from 6.4 to 5.5.
On Tuesday Governor Roy Cooper announced $35 million in loans to state childcare facilities. “Education and child care have to remain a priority even as we fight this pandemic, and these funds will help child care centers keep welcoming children to safe and caring places,” he said.
NCDHHS also released its latest cluster data. The largest outbreak in Mecklenburg is at a nursing home facility named Accordius Health at Midwood where 29 cases have been confirmed and one death. One childcare facility in Mecklenburg has reported an outbreak. Covenant Day School has seven cases with four students and three faculty all testing positive.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 29,963 positive cases and 364 related deaths
- Gaston County – 5,852 positive cases and 94 related deaths
- Union County – 5,232 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Anson County – 662 positive cases and 6 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,171 positive cases and 56 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 4,278 positive cases and 79 related deaths
- Rowan County – 3,671 positive cases and 104 related deaths
- Iredell County – 3,286 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 2,561 positive cases and 73 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 1,889 positive cases and 15 deaths
- Catawba County – 3,478 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Alexander County – 575 positive cases and 8 death
- Burke County – 2,312 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,882 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,359 positive cases and 35 related deaths
- Avery County – 443 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 1,122 positive cases and 2 death
- Ashe County – 306 positive cases and 1 related death