Coronavirus in NC: Over 2,400 new cases reported Thursday; hospitalizations remain over 1k

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

2,428 more cases and 29 additional death are being reported since Wednesday. There are now 225,397 confirmed cases and 3,722 related deaths statewide. Over 192,000 have recovered.

Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 and the infection rate dropped from 6.4 to 5.5.

On Tuesday Governor Roy Cooper announced $35 million in loans to state childcare facilities. “Education and child care have to remain a priority even as we fight this pandemic, and these funds will help child care centers keep welcoming children to safe and caring places,” he said.

NCDHHS also released its latest cluster data. The largest outbreak in Mecklenburg is at a nursing home facility named Accordius Health at Midwood where 29 cases have been confirmed and one death. One childcare facility in Mecklenburg has reported an outbreak. Covenant Day School has seven cases with four students and three faculty all testing positive.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: