Coronavirus in NC: Over 2,000 new cases reported statewide as NC prepares to enter Phase 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

State health officials said 2,277 more cases are being reported since Wednesday. There are now 212,909 confirmed cases and 3,579 related death statewide.

The positive test percentage fell to 5.7 percent. Last week it was down to 4.6. NCDHHS said 939 patients remain in the hospital. The state surpassed 3 million tests administered.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that North Carolina will move into Phase 3 of reopening beginning this Friday at 5 p.m.

Here’s what will change:

Our at-risk population is still safer at home, Cooper said Wednesday. For those over 65 and those with health risks, we urge responsibility in your choices.

A face covering is mandatory for everybody over the age of 5. As the head of the CDC said, a mask is the best tool we have against this virus.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols as we previewed last week.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less. Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.

The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.

Mecklenburg County released its latest data on Tuesday. Almost all deaths have occurred in people ages 60 or older. All deaths, except 5, occurred among adults with underlying health conditions.

On Monday NCDHHS released the latest recovery numbers. They said at least 184,422 patients have recovered. President Trump also announced on Monday that he is making a proposal to send millions of test kits to states across the country.

A grim milestone was reported on Monday as the global death toll surpassed one million, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has been keeping track of the data since the pandemic began.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 29,132 positive cases and 359 related deaths

Gaston County – 5,352 positive cases and 85 related deaths

Union County – 4,943 positive cases and 59 related deaths

Anson County – 630 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,033 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,112 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,501 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,138 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,328 positive cases and 68 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,714 positive cases and 15 deaths

Catawba County – 3,255 positive cases and 53 related deaths

Alexander County – 541 positive cases and 7 death

Burke County – 2,155 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,710 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,270 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Avery County – 367 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 927 positive cases and 1 death

Ashe County – 279 positive cases and 1 related death

