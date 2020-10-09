Coronavirus in NC: Over 2,000 additional cases, 25 deaths reported Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

2,034 more cases and 25 additional death are being reported since Thursday. There are now 227,431 confirmed cases and 3,722 related deaths statewide. Over 192,000 have recovered.

Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 and the infection rate rose slightly from 5.5 to 5.7.

Over 3.3 million people have been tested.

On Friday, Mecklenburg County health officials stressed the need to continue following guidelines and avoiding large gatherings during as the county continues its fight against the spread of COVID-19.

They said even family gatherings have the potential to be dangerous. Families should consider masks and social distancing. They also recommended making a guest list to make contract tracing easier if someone tests positive.

On Tuesday Governor Roy Cooper announced $35 million in loans to state childcare facilities. “Education and child care have to remain a priority even as we fight this pandemic, and these funds will help child care centers keep welcoming children to safe and caring places,” he said.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 30,088 positive cases and 365 related deaths

Gaston County – 5,927 positive cases and 97 related deaths

Union County – 5,277 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Anson County – 661 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,187 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,305 positive cases and 81 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,708 positive cases and 105 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,317 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,592 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,909 positive cases and 16 deaths

Catawba County – 3,522 positive cases and 55 related deaths

Alexander County – 580 positive cases and 8 death

Burke County – 2,332 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,924 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,378 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Avery County – 453 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 1,151 positive cases and 2 death

Ashe County – 320 positive cases and 1 related death

