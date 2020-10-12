Coronavirus in NC: Over 1,200 additional cases reported Monday; 1,109 remain hospitalized

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.
1,276 more cases are being reported since Sunday. There are now 232,747 confirmed cases and 3,773 related deaths statewide. Over 192,000 have recovered.
Hospitalizations remain over 1,100 and the infection rate rose slightly 6.0.
Over 3.4 million people have been tested.
On Friday, Mecklenburg County health officials stressed the need to continue following guidelines and avoiding large gatherings during as the county continues its fight against the spread of COVID-19.
They said even family gatherings have the potential to be dangerous. Families should consider masks and social distancing. They also recommended making a guest list to make contract tracing easier if someone tests positive.
Last week, Governor Roy Cooper announced $35 million in loans to state childcare facilities. “Education and child care have to remain a priority even as we fight this pandemic, and these funds will help child care centers keep welcoming children to safe and caring places,” he said.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 30,502 positive cases and 367 related deaths
- Gaston County – 6,096 positive cases and 99 related deaths
- Union County – 5,364 positive cases and 60 related deaths
- Anson County – 671 positive cases and 6 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,260 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 4,397 positive cases and 81 related deaths
- Rowan County – 3,7773 positive cases and 106 related deaths
- Iredell County – 3,363 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 2,674 positive cases and 73 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 2,000 positive cases and 16 deaths
- Catawba County – 3,636 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Alexander County – 593 positive cases and 8 death
- Burke County – 2,386 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 2,003 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,455 positive cases and 35 related deaths
- Avery County – 470 positive cases and 0 deaths
