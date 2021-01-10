Coronavirus in NC: An alarming 142 fatalities are being reported on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

An alarming 142 additional fatalities related to the virus are being reported on Sunday. There are now 7,567 related deaths on record.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly on Sunday and are down to 3,774 current patients.

8,833 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now over 623,000 confirmed cases statewide.

The last reported infection was 13.7% on Friday.

The numbers come on the heels of Saturday’s record-breaking daily case report. Nearly 12,000 new cases were reported.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who was sworn into office on Saturday to serve a second term, vowed to make the pandemic a priority during his second term as he took the oath of office Saturday morning.

“The state had just lost nearly 14,000 people in the Spanish flu pandemic. And in just a few years, North Carolina roared back. New manufacturing jobs paid reliable wages for the first time to thousands of North Carolinians. With more money in their pockets, people were able to afford to buy cars. And that created the challenge of needing roads for those cars to drive on. So, North Carolina responded and became known as the Good Roads state. Those roads got people to work, but they also enabled them to vacation and enjoy the natural beauty of our state. But now a century later, that cycle of challenge-and-response confronts North Carolina again. We are living it. We can see it. And we can solve it. As your governor, I commit to focus on our most important challenges.

The challenge of emerging from this pandemic smarter and stronger than ever. The challenge of educating our people and ensuring that every North Carolinian gets health care. The challenge of overcoming disinformation and lies and recommitting to the truth. We can respect our disagreements, but we must cherish our democracy.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 3,058 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Anson County – 1,634 positive cases and 36 related deaths

Avery County – 1,552 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Burke County – 6,973 positive cases and 86 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 13,097 positive cases and 164 related deaths

Caldwell County – 6,788 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Catawba County – 12,845 positive cases and 194 related deaths

Cleveland County – 7,883 positive cases and 156 related deaths

Gaston County – 18,008 positive cases and 262 related deaths

Iredell County – 11,035 positive cases and 110 related deaths

Lincoln County – 6,341 positive cases and 40 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 71,437 positive cases and 618 related deaths

Rowan County – 10,624 positive cases and 189 related deaths

Stanly County – 5,029 positive cases and 92 related deaths

Union County – 14,875 positive cases and 116 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,499 positive cases and 80 related deaths

LATEST HEADLINES