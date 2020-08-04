Coronavirus in NC: Number of deaths passes 2,000; Number of cases passes 128,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,166 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Within 24 hours, 1,629 people tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from 1,313 reported Monday.
The state reported that 5,615 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 13,855 are in use. 5,839 are either unreported or unstaffed.
There have been 1,854,026 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 9% of those tests have been positive.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 128,161 and 2,010 people have died.
As of Monday, Aug. 3, there have been 105,093 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
Close to 50% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in North Carolina were reported in July.
From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 21,316 positive cases and 216 related deaths
- Gaston County – 3,083 positive cases and 40 related deaths
- Union County – 2,881 positive cases and 42 related deaths
- Anson County – 308 positive cases and 2 related death
- Stanly County – 928 positive cases and 11 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 2,466 positive cases and 47 related deaths
- Rowan County – 2,060 positive cases and 48 related deaths
- Iredell County – 1,728 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 1,087 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 773 positive cases and 3 deaths
- Catawba County – 1,969 positive cases and 25 related deaths
- Alexander County – 274 positive cases and 2 death
- Burke County – 1,592 positive cases and 26 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,154 positive cases and 9 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 741 positive cases and 10 related deaths
- Avery County – 87 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 265 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 126 positive cases and 1 related death
