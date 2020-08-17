Coronavirus in NC: Number of daily cases under 600 for the first time since May; Hospitalizations stay under 1,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 980 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12:20 p.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, only 564 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the state, a steep decline from 1,246 reported on Sunday, Aug. 16. North Carolina hasn’t reported a daily positive case number under 600 since May 27, 2020.

The state reported that 5,458 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 13,050 are in use. 7,094 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,935,472 coronavirus tests completed with 10,302 done in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 145,516, and 2,348 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 10, there have been 116,969 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Most school districts in North Carolina began the academic year on Monday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools resumed on Monday and ultimately decided on Plan C, full remote learning.

Students also had the option of doing a virtual academy, which prohibits a student from going back into the classroom if CMS decides, say in September, to return to part-time in-person instruction. They will have to wait until the next semester.

Option C allows the student to return to in-person instruction if the school district deems it safe.

Next week, the Republican National Convention, which was originally planned to be held at full capacity in Charlotte, will now be done mostly virtually. Some events will be held in the Queen City on Monday and throughout the week.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, North Carolina saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 23,164 positive cases and 258 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,579 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Union County – 3,384 positive cases and 44 related deaths

Anson County – 377 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,237 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,809 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,367 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,013 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,332 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Lincoln County – 933 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,266 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Alexander County – 342 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,716 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,283 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Wilkes County – 914 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Avery County – 108 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 344 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 174 positive cases and 1 related death

