Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 174,000; Hospitalizations increase by nearly 100; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 955 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 2,045 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, an increase from 1,129 reported on Thursday.

The state reported that 5,338 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,157 are in use. 5,981 are either unreported or unstaffed.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus jumped from 858 on Thursday to 955 on Friday.

There have been 2,389,096 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7.6% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 174,254, and 2,839 people have died.

The 2,111 new cases reported Tuesday is highest single-day total reported since July 30.

NC health officials reported 48 deaths on Aug. 18, which is the highest single-day death toll. The previous daily increase record was 45 and was set on July 29 and Aug. 12.

As of Monday, Aug. 31, there have been 145,884 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 26,021 positive cases and 306 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,247 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Union County – 4,108 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Anson County – 461 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,556 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,371 positive cases and 55 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,899 positive cases and 76 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,436 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,655 positive cases and 45 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,179 positive cases and 13 deaths

Catawba County – 2,689 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Alexander County – 433 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,891 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,457 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,066 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Avery County – 152 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 474 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 218 positive cases and 1 related death

