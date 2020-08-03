Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 126,000; Hospitalizations drop to lowest number in weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,057 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12 p.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 1,313 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a sharp decrease from 2,344 reported last week.

The state reported that 5,770 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 12,824 are in use. 6,715 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,837,410 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 126,532 and 1,982 people have died.

As of Monday, July 27, there have been 92,302 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 50% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in NC were reported in July.

1,954 additional cases were reported by the NCDHHS on Friday, July 31, which brought the total statewide to 122,148.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 21,015 positive cases and 212 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,035 positive cases and 39 related deaths

Union County – 2,823 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Anson County – 303 positive cases and 2 related death

Stanly County – 906 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,430 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,032 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,701 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,037 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Lincoln County – 751 positive cases and 3 deaths

Catawba County – 1,933 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Alexander County – 271 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,562 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,138 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Wilkes County – 736 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Avery County – 84 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 261 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 120 positive cases and 1 related death

