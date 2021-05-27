Coronavirus in NC: North Carolina hits 1 million coronavirus cases since start of pandemic

(WGHP) — On Thursday, North Carolina hit 1 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, a grim milestone since the virus first hit the state in March 2020.
The state would have hit that milestone sooner had the state not managed to quickly bring down numbers in recent weeks. Hospitalizations have continued to plunge, and the daily percent positive rate hit the lowest number in months.
In North Carolina, about 681 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Thursday, 849 new cases were reported.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 1,000,416 and 13,031 people have died. 853,107 are molecular positive cases, and 147,309 are antigen-positive cases.
NCDHHS says that 2.8% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 13,172,092 coronavirus tests completed.
48.4% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated, and 52.9% are partially vaccinated.
As of Monday, May 24, there have been 972,066 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,412 positive cases and 84 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,606 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,151 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 10,055 positive cases and 159 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 22,101 positive cases and 259 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,420 positive cases and 110 related deaths
- Catawba County – 19,631 positive cases and 305 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 11,568 positive cases and 227 related deaths
- Gaston County – 26,870 positive cases and 434 related deaths
- Iredell County – 19,036 positive cases and 217 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 10,206 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 113,177 positive cases and 969 related deaths
- Rowan County – 17,026 positive cases and 306 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,894 positive cases and 134 related deaths
- Union County – 24,648 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,768 positive cases and 113 related deaths