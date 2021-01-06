Coronavirus in NC: New vaccine data released; Hospitalizations and infection rate remain at record levels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

New vaccination data has been released. 109,799 patients have received the first dose and 461 have had both doses. Fifty-seven percent of people vaccinated are ages 25-49.

The data, recorded through January 5, does not include doses that are being managed by the federal government through a contract with CVS and Walgreens.

Hospitalizations remain at an all-time high with 3,893 patients currently in the hospital. In addition, the positive test percentage remains at an all-time high at 17.8%.

More than 7,000 deaths have now been recorded.

Governor Roy Cooper is set to speak at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The partial stay-at-home order is set to expire on Friday.

Addressing the vaccinations, Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said this week that when 20,000 people head to the hospitals to get something, all at the same time, that there are bound to be issues.

Mecklenburg County said on Tuesday that appointments for people ages 75 and older have already been completely booked through the end of the month and that when reservations were initially made available, they were all booked within just 30 minutes.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 2,843 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Anson County – 1,546 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Avery County – 1,396 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Burke County – 6,605 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 12,217 positive cases and 157 related deaths

Caldwell County – 6,378 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Catawba County – 11,994 positive cases and 166 related deaths

Cleveland County – 7,329 positive cases and 152 related deaths

Gaston County – 16,868 positive cases and 249 related deaths

Iredell County – 10,235 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Lincoln County – 5,883 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 67,193 positive cases and 591 related deaths

Rowan County – 9,949 positive cases and 177 related deaths

Stanly County – 4,696 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Union County – 13,755 positive cases and 106 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,230 positive cases and 75 related deaths

