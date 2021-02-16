Coronavirus in NC: New reported daily cases drop below 2,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

1,988 new daily cases were reported Tuesday, the first time the reported positive cases were below 2,000 since mid-November. Officials also reported 61 additional deaths. Statewide, a total of 826,340 cases and 10,562 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

NCDHHS says that 7.4% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 9,689,154 coronavirus tests completed.

1,958 patients are currently hospitalized.

On Monday CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said the district was prepared for a return to in-person learning. “I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone from our custodian workers, our bus drivers, our teachers, our principals, it’s been a tremendous day,” Winston said.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris also spoke on Monday. Harris said the county could stay in groups 1 and 2 and not move to group 3 if they felt they had too many people who still needed to be vaccinated. “The decision was to go ahead and move into Group 3 as we continue to vaccinate groups 1 and 2,” Harris said. Harris said counties have the flexibility to each make that decision.

In Cabarrus County, Grades K-12 were already on the hybrid Plan B, on Tuesday K-3 moved to in-person learning 4 days a week.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: