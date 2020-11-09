Coronavirus in NC: New daily reported cases fall below 2K for first time in 1 week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus numbers on Monday.

State health officials said 1,521 positive cases and eight additional deaths are being reported since Sunday, Nov. 8. There are now 294,860 confirmed cases and 4,615 related deaths statewide.

The rate of infection increased slightly to 6.6%, still above where NCDHHS says they want it to be at 5 percent. State health officials said 1,169 patients remain hospitalized.

On Friday, the U.S. set a new record for daily cases topping 126,000. North Carolina also reported a record-high of 2,908 new daily cases on Friday.

The pandemic has become a lightning rod for the 2020 election across the country. President-elect Joe Biden held his first meeting with his newly put together coronavirus advisory board to discuss new policy will go into effect immediately when he is sworn in at the end of January.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 36,464 positive cases and 409 related deaths

Gaston County – 8,356 positive cases and 145 related deaths

Union County – 6,424 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Anson County – 772 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,560 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,425 positive cases and 95 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,565 positive cases and 121 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,260 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,584 positive cases and 91 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,745 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 5,201 positive cases and 64 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,170 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Burke County – 2,975 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,888 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,077 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Avery County – 692 positive cases and 2 deaths

