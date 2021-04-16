Coronavirus in NC: New daily cases continues upward trend; one county back to ‘critical’ spread

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

2,475 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 943,693.

1,064 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 5.5%. 12,387 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.

As of Monday, April 12, 900,174 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

After weeks of no counties being reported in “critical community spread”, Edgecombe County moved up to the red category with an 11.7 percent 14-day positivity rate.

As of Friday, 20 counties are orange, 48 are yellow, 30 are light yellow and one county is green.

For the next two months, StarMed will be holding a walk-in vaccination clinic seven days a week with no appointment needed. It is a big and hopeful moment towards ending the pandemic.

The clinic will be held at the Sheraton hotel off of I-85 and Billy Graham Parkway in Charlotte, located at 3515 Scott Futrell Drive. You can get your first or second dose, with little to no wait, between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The clinic will stay open until 4 p.m. on the weekend.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: