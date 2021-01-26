Coronavirus in NC: New daily cases continue to fall as hospitalizations climb

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
New daily COVID-19 cases fell for the fourth straight day Tuesday, with 3,978 additional cases reported. A total of 727,423 positive cases have been reported statewide.
Hospitalizations rebounded to 3,368 patients.
56 additional deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 8,776. The infection rate increased sharply to 13.3 percent.
NCDHHS sent a statement to Fox 46 on Monday regarding a number of growing questions of vaccine allotment and distribution.
“As of (Monday) morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked North Carolina 10th in total vaccines administered and 29th in vaccines administered per 100,000 people. These numbers were achieved by three actions the state took, including facilitating large-scale vaccination events, asking providers to aggressively ramp up their vaccine throughput this past week with any needed support from the state and working with many providers to stand up special events reaching underserved communities.”
NCDHHS announced on Monday that a ‘find my vaccine‘ site has been made available to the public. Those looking for info on getting a vaccine can input information to find out what group they are eligible in. “Given the very limited supplies we currently have, there may be wait times, but every North Carolinian has a spot. A spot for accurate information. A spot in line. A spot to take their shot,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, MD in a media release.
Dr. Cohen said that by January 27 the state will only have 120,000 doses to allocate across the entire state.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,398 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,956 positive cases and 41 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,652 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Burke County – 8,231 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 15,442 positive cases and 187 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 7,665 positive cases and 36 related deaths
- Catawba County – 15,026 positive cases and 227 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,088 positive cases and 175 related deaths
- Gaston County – 20,750 positive cases and 312 related deaths
- Iredell County – 13,508 positive cases and 141 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 7,550 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 83,157 positive cases and 724 related deaths
- Rowan County – 12,476 positive cases and 238 related deaths
- Stanly County – 5,812 positive cases and 92 related deaths
- Union County – 17,603 positive cases and 140 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,148 positive cases and 90 related deaths