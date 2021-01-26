Coronavirus in NC: New daily cases continue to fall as hospitalizations climb

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

New daily COVID-19 cases fell for the fourth straight day Tuesday, with 3,978 additional cases reported. A total of 727,423 positive cases have been reported statewide.

Hospitalizations rebounded to 3,368 patients.

56 additional deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 8,776. The infection rate increased sharply to 13.3 percent.

NCDHHS sent a statement to Fox 46 on Monday regarding a number of growing questions of vaccine allotment and distribution.

“As of (Monday) morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked North Carolina 10th in total vaccines administered and 29th in vaccines administered per 100,000 people. These numbers were achieved by three actions the state took, including facilitating large-scale vaccination events, asking providers to aggressively ramp up their vaccine throughput this past week with any needed support from the state and working with many providers to stand up special events reaching underserved communities.”

NCDHHS announced on Monday that a ‘find my vaccine‘ site has been made available to the public. Those looking for info on getting a vaccine can input information to find out what group they are eligible in. “Given the very limited supplies we currently have, there may be wait times, but every North Carolinian has a spot. A spot for accurate information. A spot in line. A spot to take their shot,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, MD in a media release.

Dr. Cohen said that by January 27 the state will only have 120,000 doses to allocate across the entire state.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: