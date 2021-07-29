Coronavirus in NC: New cases spike above 3,000 for first time since February

North Carolina saw its largest increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases since late February Thursday with 3,268 reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The new number marked a sharp increase from the alarmingly high 2,633 cases reported Wednesday. The percent positive of total daily tests stands at 9.3 percent over the last 14 days. 1,141 people are currently hospitalized.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force are set to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon as health officials work to slow the surge in new cases.

To combat the rising caseloads, the CDC issued new guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus was surging.

A spokesperson for Governor Cooper said earlier this week that the governor was not planning to reinstate mask mandates “at this time.”

The delta variant has led to a rise in COVID-19 cases, primarily among unvaccinated people. They account for more than 94 percent of new cases, NCDHHS said.

