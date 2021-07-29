Coronavirus in NC: New cases spike above 3,000 for first time since February

North Carolina saw its largest increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases since late February Thursday with 3,268 reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The new number marked a sharp increase from the alarmingly high 2,633 cases reported Wednesday. The percent positive of total daily tests stands at 9.3 percent over the last 14 days. 1,141 people are currently hospitalized.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force are set to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon as health officials work to slow the surge in new cases.
To combat the rising caseloads, the CDC issued new guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus was surging.
A spokesperson for Governor Cooper said earlier this week that the governor was not planning to reinstate mask mandates “at this time.”
The delta variant has led to a rise in COVID-19 cases, primarily among unvaccinated people. They account for more than 94 percent of new cases, NCDHHS said.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,561 positive cases and 85 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,686 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,192 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Burke County – 10,394 positive cases and 164 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 23,176 positive cases and 265 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,677 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Catawba County – 20,300 positive cases and 311 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 12,112 positive cases and 229 related deaths
- Gaston County – 27,800 positive cases and 446 related deaths
- Iredell County – 19,791 positive cases and 237 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 10,624 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 118,725 positive cases and 990 related deaths
- Rowan County – 17,744 positive cases and 315 related deaths
- Stanly County – 8,126 positive cases and 138 related deaths
- Union County – 25,758 positive cases and 228 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 7,154 positive cases and 117 related deaths