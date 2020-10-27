CORONAVIRUS IN NC: New cases rise above 2K; 41 new deaths reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus data on Tuesday.

State health officials said 2,141 more cases and 41 additional deaths are being reported since Monday. There are now 263,883 confirmed cases and 4,211 related deaths statewide.

NCDHHS said so far, 231,611 people have recovered from the virus.

The rate of infection is currently at 7.3 percent and nearly four million tests have been administered.

NCDHHS said 1,214 patients are currently in the hospital.

The U.S. reported a record 84,000 daily cases last Friday, eclipsing the previous high set in July of 77,000. On Monday, a record seven-day rolling average was reported across the U.S.

On Saturday, Mecklenburg County ordered the United House of Prayer for All People to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 140 people across multiple state lines and left at least five people dead.

The outbreak is tied to an event held at a church located on Beatties Ford Road.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 33,552 positive cases and 386 related deaths

Gaston County – 7,302 positive cases and 115 related deaths

Union County – 5,883 positive cases and 64 related deaths

Anson County – 723 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,431 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,850 positive cases and 91 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,102 positive cases and 116 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,785 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,132 positive cases and 85 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,361 positive cases and 16 deaths

Catawba County – 4,375 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Alexander County – 851 positive cases and 9 death

Burke County – 2,654 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,476 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,705 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Avery County – 619 positive cases and 0 deaths

