Coronavirus in NC: New cases, hospitalizations back above 1k Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

1,380 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 924,810.

1,025 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 6.7%. 12,212 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.

As of Monday, April 5, 887,724 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

All adults in North Carolina are now eligible to receive the vaccine, as Governor Cooper accelerated vaccine access for Group 5

On Tuesday President Biden announced he is accelerating vaccinations for all adults in the U.S. with a new eligibility date of Monday, April 19.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: