Coronavirus in NC: New cases, hospitalizations back above 1k Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
1,380 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 924,810.
1,025 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 6.7%. 12,212 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.
As of Monday, April 5, 887,724 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.
All adults in North Carolina are now eligible to receive the vaccine, as Governor Cooper accelerated vaccine access for Group 5
On Tuesday President Biden announced he is accelerating vaccinations for all adults in the U.S. with a new eligibility date of Monday, April 19.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,189 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,442 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,009 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,612 positive cases and 147 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 20,099 positive cases and 244 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,017 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,373 positive cases and 294 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,956 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Gaston County – 25,089 positive cases and 402 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,609 positive cases and 203 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,386 positive cases and 80 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 104,259 positive cases and 915 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,867 positive cases and 299 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,363 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 22,648 positive cases and 211 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,351 positive cases and 107 related deaths