Coronavirus in NC: Nearly 7,000 new COVID cases reported on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest batch of coronavirus statistics, including delayed reporting from over the weekend, on Monday.
An alarming 6,892 cases were reported on Sunday. In contrast, 630 daily cases were reported on July 8, just 30 days ago. This is the highest number of daily cases that has been reported in North Carolina since February 2nd.
5,046 daily cases were reported on Saturday and 3,863 daily cases were reported on Monday.
This falls in line with what state and federal officials keep warning, that things will get worse before they get better.
Nearly 2,000 people are in the hospital. In contrast, 418 patients were hospitalized at this time a month ago.
State officials have been offering incentives for vaccinations including gift cards and multiple $1 million lottery drawings over the summer.
Novant Health said on Monday they are seeing an influx of people wanting to get tested and sent out a reminder that the emergency department is not where you go to get tested for the virus. Pharmacies and urgent care clinics are among the places you can get the test.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,728 positive cases and 85 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,788 positive cases and 56 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,214 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Burke County – 10,781 positive cases and 164 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 24,295 positive cases and 270 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,963 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Catawba County – 20,954 positive cases and 311 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 12,708 positive cases and 231 related deaths
- Gaston County – 28,853 positive cases and 448 related deaths
- Iredell County – 20,622 positive cases and 237 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 11,047 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 123,743 positive cases and 995 related deaths
- Rowan County – 18,527 positive cases and 321 related deaths
- Stanly County – 8,437 positive cases and 141 related deaths
- Union County – 26,756 positive cases and 229 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 7,488 positive cases and 117 related deaths