Coronavirus in NC: Nearly 7,000 new COVID cases reported on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest batch of coronavirus statistics, including delayed reporting from over the weekend, on Monday.

An alarming 6,892 cases were reported on Sunday. In contrast, 630 daily cases were reported on July 8, just 30 days ago. This is the highest number of daily cases that has been reported in North Carolina since February 2nd.

5,046 daily cases were reported on Saturday and 3,863 daily cases were reported on Monday.

This falls in line with what state and federal officials keep warning, that things will get worse before they get better.

Nearly 2,000 people are in the hospital. In contrast, 418 patients were hospitalized at this time a month ago.

State officials have been offering incentives for vaccinations including gift cards and multiple $1 million lottery drawings over the summer.

Novant Health said on Monday they are seeing an influx of people wanting to get tested and sent out a reminder that the emergency department is not where you go to get tested for the virus. Pharmacies and urgent care clinics are among the places you can get the test.

