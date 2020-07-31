Coronavirus in NC: Nearly 50% of total confirmed cases reported in July alone; Total number of cases passes 122,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,229 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within the past 24 hours, 1,954 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a decrease from 2,344 reported on Thursday.

The state reports that 5,006 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,974 are in use. 5,329 are either unreported or unstaffed, according to the NCDHHS.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

There have been 1,757,102 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 122,148 and 1,924 people have died.

As of Monday, July 27, there have been 92,302 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 20,502 positive cases and 199 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,939 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Union County – 2,720 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Anson County – 301 positive cases and 2 related death

Stanly County – 866 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,342 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,957 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,661 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Cleveland County – 964 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Lincoln County – 721 positive cases and 3 deaths

Catawba County – 1,859 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Alexander County – 262 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,537 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,085 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Wilkes County – 723 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Avery County – 79 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 247 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 114 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android