Coronavirus in NC: Nearly 4,700 in the hospital as records keep falling

QUEEN CITY NEWS – The North Carolina Department of Health ad Human Services has released the latest pandemic data on Wednesday.

A record number 4,689 patients are currently hospitalized, breaking all of the previous records that have been set over the last seven days. Daily cases fell sharply on Wednesday, coming in at 17,374.

Tuesday marked a sober milestone of 20,000 deaths.

White House to make 400 million N95 masks available for free

President Biden is expected to deliver a speech on Wednesday promoting free at-home test kits. Millions of kits are set to be delivered over the coming weeks.

The website, COVIDTests.gov, allows people to order four at-home tests per household, regardless of citizenship status, and have them delivered by mail. But the tests won’t arrive for seven to 12 days, after omicron cases are expected to peak in many parts of the country.

The White House also announced Wednesday that it will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free at pharmacies and community health centers. Both initiatives represent the kind of mass government investments long seen in parts of Europe and Asia, but delayed in the U.S.